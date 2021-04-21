Government to spend $5.2 bln on social initiatives in two years, says minister

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian government will spend roughly 400 bln rubles ($5.2 bln) on social initiatives in two years, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"In two years, that is roughly 400 bln rubles, the biggest part of which - around 270 bln rubles - [will be spent] this year, and about 130 bln rubles - next year," he said.