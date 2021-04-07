Zoom seeks to evolve approach to CIS countries - spokesperson

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. Zoom Video Communications is in the process of evolving its approach to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a company spokesperson said in a statement to TASS.

"Zoom continues to be committed to serving customers in the Russian market and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). We are in the process of evolving our approach in the region, and in the meantime, new and existing customers in both the public and private sectors can seek to procure Zoom accounts directly through our website," the statement reads.