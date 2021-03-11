Russian Central Bank president reveals she received COVID-19 shot

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. President of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, she told in an interview with Izvestia Friday.

"I had the vaccine back in December. Everything’s great, so you should think about it too," she noted.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, the jab was named Sputnik V and was developed by the Gamaleya Center. Sputnik V is based on a human adenoviral vector-based platform. The jab has now been authorized in many countries around the world.

