Many diplomats in Vienna interested in Russian vaccines, envoy says

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Many representatives of diplomatic community in Vienna as well as members of various international organizations have displayed interest in inoculation with Russian preparations, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov stated on Sunday.

"Many colleagues from diplomatic corps in Vienna, as well as from local [international] organisations expressed interest in being vaccinated with Russian vaccines," he wrote on Twitter. The diplomat added that the work on this issue is underway but "it will take some time (not less than a month)." He noted that "partially it will depend on European authorities."

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it began the procedure of a rolling review of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The EU regulator stated that during the review specialists will evaluate the compliance of the preparation with EU standards of efficacy, safety and quality. As Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev noted, the approval by the EMA will allow to provide the Sputnik V vaccine to EU residents starting in June 2021.

Earlier, it was reported that a number of EU countries have already individually approved the use of the Sputnik V preparation without waiting for the EMA’s registration. Currently, the vaccine has been registered in Hungary and Slovakia.

Sputnik V is among the top three vaccines against the coronavirus worldwide in terms of approvals received from state regulators. To date, Sputnik V has been registered by 45 countries with the total population of more than 1.1 bln people.