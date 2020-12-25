About 58% of Russian population already inoculated against flu, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. About 58% of Russian population have been inoculated against the flu to date, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel aired on Friday.

"There was an assignment of the President of the Russian Federation. Today I can say that 58% of the total population of the Russian Federation have been vaccinated against the flu, we practically completed the task. This is very important because the combination of two viruses may be extremely unpleasant, complicated," she said.

The top sanitary doctor noted that it is important that this year, despite the complicated epidemiological situation, it was possible to implement the vaccination schedule in accordance with the national calendar.