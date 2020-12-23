Stabilization of coronavirus situation observed in Russia, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A stabilization of the situation with the coronavirus and lower rates of incidence are observed in Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"In our country currently lowering of growth rates and stabilization of figures are observed," she said.

The top sanitary doctor noted that currently the daily incidence in Russia is 3-4-5 times lower than in some other countries.

According to the latest global statistics, more than 78 mln people have been infected worldwide and over 1.7 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 2,933,753 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,343,967 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 52,461 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.