Putin tells CIS colleagues about new Russian COVID-19 vaccines to appear soon

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that new domestic vaccines against the coronavirus should appear soon.

"We are ready to assist all countries of the Commonwealth [of Independent States] in inoculation of residents with the use of Russian vaccines," he said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS which is held on Friday in a video conference format.

"I am talking about both Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona and soon our other vaccines should appear as well," Putin noted.