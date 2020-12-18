Putin tells CIS colleagues about new Russian COVID-19 vaccines to appear soon

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that new domestic vaccines against the coronavirus should appear soon.
"We are ready to assist all countries of the Commonwealth [of Independent States] in inoculation of residents with the use of Russian vaccines," he said at a meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS which is held on Friday in a video conference format.
"I am talking about both Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona and soon our other vaccines should appear as well," Putin noted.
The Russian leader also proposed to organize a joint production of the vaccines. "I would like to confirm that we are ready for this joint work and are interested in it," Putin emphasized. In his opinion, "it is very important for the population of countries, considering close contacts in the sphere of economy, in the humanitarian sphere between our countries, taking into account that the borders are crossed by hundreds of thousands, millions of citizens.".