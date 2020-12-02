UN rejects 5 out of 6 WHO recommendations on cannabis control, says Russian envoy

VIENNA, December 2. /TASS/. The UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) voted against the majority of the World Health Organization (WHO) experts’ proposals regarding cannabis control, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in his Twitter Wednesday.

"The UN Commission on narcotic drugs rejected 5 of 6 doubtful recommendations of #WHO experts regarding modification of control over cannabis," Ulyanov tweeted. "Only 1 proposal was accepted by minimal majority of votes: 27 in favor with 25 against."

According to Ulyanov, the vote results indicate that the WHO experts "should closer coordinate" with the International Narcotics Control Bureau (INCB) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In late June, UNODC published the "World Drug Report 2020," based on data, collected in 2018. According to the paper, 269 million people took drugs that year, 35.6 million of them required medical assistance due to addiction. Opiates (heroin and opium) were named the most dangerous drugs, taking which usually led to death by overdosing, while cannabis was named as the most popular drug.

In 2019, the INCB, with involvement of specialists from WHO, UNAIDS and the UN Development Program, developed legal standards, aimed at changing the measures of response to the drug problem - the International Guidelines on Human Rights and Drug Policy.

In particular, these guidelines aim to promote an alternative for punishment and imprisonment for minor drug-related crimes for people involved in drug trade over their vulnerability. According to the UN reports, harsh punishment, utilized by many governments have not led to less illegal drug trade and drug use, but to a significant social damage and violation of human rights. These penalties must be replaced by more humane and efficient methods, based on human rights, and easier access to prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services, the document says.