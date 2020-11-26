Moscow residents bring flowers to Argentinian Embassy to pay tribute to Diego Maradona

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Residents of the Russian capital are laying flowers at the Argentinian Embassy in Moscow to pay their tribute to world’s legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday.

Bouquets of carnations and roses are being placed at the entrance to the Argentinian diplomatic mission, located on Bolshaya Ordynka Street in Moscow. An improvised pedestal was set up near the building and covered with the national flag of Argentina.

A football is placed on the pedestal near a note, which was handwritten in Spanish saying "We are with you! We will always remember!"

Argentine football legend and coach Diego Maradona died on November 25 from a cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

Playing for the national team of Argentina, Maradona scored 50 goals in his 113 match appearances. In 1986 he led his national team to win the FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Late on Wednesday, Alberto Fernandez, the president of Argentina, announced three days of national mourning following the news of Maradona's death.