Society supported strengthening Russia’s sovereignty, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the importance of the approved changes to the Russian Constitution directed at strengthening the country’s sovereignty. "Our society has decisively supported the course to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty," the head of state said during his meeting with senators in the Kremlin on Wednesday, talking about the approved amendments to the fundamental law.

"And this also involves the sovereignty of our legislation, and the complete ban on people with foreign citizenship, nationality, or residence permit to occupy public posts, as well as on people who have accounts or investments in foreign financial institutions, in banks," the President emphasized. "A person who selected the path of public service has to be independent of any external influence, of any [possibility] that someone at some point may, as we say, get him on the hook, make him dependent," the President noted.