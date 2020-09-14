Russia’s Kamchatka reports surge in coronavirus fatalities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 14./TASS/. Russia’s Kamchatka reports a surge in coronavirus fatalities in the past three days.

The Russian official website on coronavirus has been reporting the same figure of coronavirus deaths, 42, in the region since July. However, on September 10, this figure grew to 43, while on September 11 - to 49. On September 12, the region reported 54 deaths, while on September 13 - as many as 59. The number of new infections has also been on the rise, with 25 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, after remaining at the level of 15 or below within a month.

TASS has failed to get comments from the regional Ministry of Health. Kamchatka imposed a lockdown on April 1, lifting it on September 9. As of Monday, it reports over 4,000 COVID-19 cases.