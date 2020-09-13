Slight growth in coronavirus morbidity reported in some Russian regions - health minister

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A slight growth in COVID-19 morbidity is observed in some of Russian regions but the general coronavirus situation in Russia is stable, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"We see that the situation is quite stable, however certain changes in terms of the number of patients are observed in a number of regions as people are returning from summer vacations," he said in an interview with the Vesti Nedeli weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The minister once again stressed the importance of observing all sanitary rules and called for non-skipping vaccination against flu to avoid serious complications in case of combination of several infections.

"The circulation of several types of contagious agents and concurrent infections are the most unfavorable combinations. So, we insist that it is necessary to make oneself safe in this period and get inoculated against flu, to get inoculated against pneumococcus if one is in a risk group. It will give additional protection to the organism," he added.

"I general, we say that it is necessary to get prepared for this period. And, of course, it must be born in mind that in case symptoms of the disease are developed, one must not expose others to risks and stay in isolation. This will make it possible to localize the spread of the infection," he stressed.

To date, 1,062,811 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 876,225 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,578 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.