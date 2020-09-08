Russia is halfway through coronavirus pandemic, most Russians say

According to the survey’s results, 12% of Russians are pessimistic and say that "everything is just beginning."

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Most Russians (64%) believe that the country is halfway through the coronavirus pandemic and another 24% say that the pandemic is over, according to a poll conducted by the Romir research company.

When speaking about areas affected by the pandemic, 55% of respondents said that the coronavirus posed a danger to people’s health, 47% said it was an economic and political problem. At the same time, one in five (19%) said that the coronavirus issue was exaggerated.

The nationwide poll involving 1,500 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted in September 2020.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 27,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 896,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 19,594,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,035,789 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 850,049 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,993 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.