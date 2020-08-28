Spread of COVID-19 in Russia is controlled, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia now is evaluated as stabilizing and controlled, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said at the Vice-Chancellors’ Council on Friday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the epidemiological process in the Russian Federation is completely controlled. We understand how to do this. <...> The situation today is considered stabilizing. The growth rates have decreased almost 60 times compared to the end of March. We are comparing us with the end of March because that was the beginning of restrictive measures," she said.

The top sanitary doctor also added that the coronavirus infection incidence at the peak of the epidemic in Russia was over three times lower than in a vast number of other countries.