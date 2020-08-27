Minsk police release TASS correspondents Shamshur, Fedosenko

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. Police in the Belarusian capital of Minsk have released TASS correspondent Yuri Shamshur and photographer Natalia Fedosenko, who were detained while covering protests in the city, Shamshur and Fedosenko said themselves.

According to Shamshur, photo reporters from the BelTA news agency and the Rossiya Segodnya media outlet have also been released.

TASS photo reporter Sergei Bobylev also was among those released. "Russian journalists have been released, police continue to check the documents of reporters from other countries," he said.

According to earlier reports, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said that the journalists had been detained for document checks. All TASS employees working in Belarus have credentials issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry.