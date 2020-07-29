24% of COVID-19 patients in Russia develop pneumonia, 37% show no symptoms

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. About 24% of COVID-19 patients develop pneumonia, while 37% develop no symptoms at all, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said during a meeting attended by President Putin Wednesday.

"In the overall structure of all registered coronavirus infection cases, 24% percent developed pneumonia; acute respiratory infections make up 37%, while another 37% are cases without clinical symptoms," Golikova said.

According to the latest statistics, over 16,908,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 663,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 828,990 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 620,333 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,673 fatalities nationwide.