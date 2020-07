MOSCOW, July 2./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to award the honorary title ‘City of Labor Valor’ to 20 Russian cities. The document was uploaded to the Kremlin website.

Among the 20 cities are Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Samara, Perm, Nizhny Tagil, Saratov, Omsk, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yaroslavl, Magnitogorsk, Izhevsk, Ufa, Tomsk, Ulyanovsk, Ivanovo, Novokuznetsk, Irkutsk and Borovichi.