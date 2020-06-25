Yandex to launch educational initiative center at North-Caucasus Federal University

STAVROPOL, June 25. /TASS/. North-Caucasus Federal University (NCFU) and Yandex will open a joint educational initiatives center in the beginning of a new school year; the venter will focus on developing e-learning in Stavropol Region, the university’s press service told reporters on Thursday.

"North-Caucasus Federal University is launching a center for educational initiatives NCFU-Yandex. NCFU and Yandex specialists are joining forces to develop and implement educational e-learning projects", said the university.

The new center will introduce e-learning and online education technologies in educational institutions not only in Stavropol Region, but also in other regions of the North Caucasus Federal District. “We are confident that the development of digital educational technologies and the updating of teaching practices in this regard will improve the quality of education and boost the region's social and economic development,” said Dmitry Bespalov, Acting Rector of the North-Caucasus Federal University.

The university and Yandex will cooperate in three areas: work with teachers, students and the development of teachers' skills. “We will introduce them to our Yandex.Education service, and the joint implementation of the program 'I am a Teacher' will allow Stavropol teachers to undergo online pedagogical competencies' check ups, master digital resources, modern teaching practices and develop communication skills with students in a digital educational environment ", said Dmitry Rastvorov, Yandex director for promoting educational initiatives at government bodies, the press service reports.

In the future, it is planned to develop and implement new additional educational programs for subject teachers. At the university, future teachers will study the digital educational resources of Yandex using basic and additional training programs. Moreover, now university students will be able to take part in competitions and other educational projects of Yandex. The center will have offices not only in Stavropol, but also at the university's branches in Pyatigorsk and Nevinnomyssk.

The leading specialists of the university in teaching practices, digitalization, IT will join the new unit. In addition to working with teachers and students, the center will also be engaged in scientific research in the field of educational transformation. NCFU is confident that joining efforts will help to introduce the most advanced e-learning technologies in the educational process in Stavropol Region, which will have a positive impact on the quality of education. According to the university's press service, in the future the university intends to expand the experience of such cooperation with Yandex across the whole North Caucasus.

About the university

NCFU is the largest university in the North Caucasus, which was formed in 2012 on the basis of three large universities in Stavropol. About 25,000 students study at the North-Caucasus Federal University.