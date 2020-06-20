About 310,000 people remain under supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. About 310,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Saturday.

"[A total of] 310,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service said.

According to the watchdog, about 16.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 339,000 tests made in the past 24 hours.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Russia has documented 7,889 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday. For four days running, the daily increase in new cases does not surpass 8,000.

According to the crisis center, Russia has documented a total of 576,952 cases of the virus. The daily increase rate reaches 1.4%.