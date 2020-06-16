Minister: Arkhangelsk, Nenets residents will form new regional development program

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Residents of the Arkhangelsk and Nenets Regions will be able to participate in formation of the merged region’s program for social and economic development, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov said. He has initiated an Internet platform, where experts and local residents could post suggestions and vote for them.

The program will outline joint projects to favor development of the regions and improvement of living standards there. The document will also cover federal incentives for such projects.

"In a month’s time, we should launch a public platform to receive suggestions and use them in this work," the minister said. "Those would be suggestions from the local people, from public opinion leaders, from professional societies. We shall address the suggestions and discuss them."

According to Deputy Minister Alexander Krutikov, in August, 2019, the ministry launched a website to collect suggestions regarding the Arctic strategy. The platform attracted more than 600 experts, he said.

"We suggest using this information resource for a new platform to collect opinions from experts and the locals regarding a program for the regions’ joint development," the deputy minister said.

In addition to that, between July and October, conferences on key directions of the joint development will feature non-governmental organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and representatives of the low-numbered indigenous peoples. The program’s draft will be posted on the website.

"We also should think of a mechanism for public approval of the program by residents of both regions and at the regional legislative bodies," the deputy minister added. "The final draft should be presented to the state commission on development of the Arctic."

Directions for joint development

The program will comprise a long-term development forecast, as well as target economic rates and higher living standards.

One of the directions for further joint development will be joint economic projects, including in processing and mining industries, in small businesses. Special focus will be made on development of the regions’ investment climate.

The second part will be devoted to infrastructures: in the energy and transport. "Here, of course, the key focus is on development of the Northern Sea Route and better transport connections with remote settlements," the deputy minister said.

The third part will describe projects in the social sphere, including in healthcare and education. Here, deputy minister stressed, it is important to have social services obtainable especially in remote districts. "And, of course, [the fourth] is traditional occupations and protection of the low-numbered indigenous peoples’ traditional way of life," the deputy minister said, adding in future the program would embrace suggestions from local residents and experts.

The Arkhangelsk Region’s Acting Governor Alexander Tsybulsky stressed work on the program would highlight growth points for each of the regions to make more effective planning of joint projects. The present competition between the regions is not helpful in implementation of projects, he added. According to the Nenets Region’s Acting Governor Yuri Besdudnyi, the joint work will give a new impetus to development of both new and existing projects.

According to Alexander Kozlov, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic will coordinate work of the federal commission, which will feature representatives of federal authorities and the regions’ governors.

About the program for joint development of Arkhangelsk and Nenets Regions

In late May, the Arkhangelsk and Nenets Regions announced they would work on a program for the regions’ joint development. The program will offer measures to improve the social and economic situations in each region. The document will focus on the regions’ economic integration, on new jobs and diversification of the economy.

The president’s envoy to the Far East, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev stressed the program’s objective is not only the economic development, but also improvement of living standards in the regions.