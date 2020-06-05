Putin says nature is Russia’s national treasure, should be protected

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s nature is its national asset which should be preserved for future generations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference meeting with ecologists and animal right activists.

According to him, environment and ecological problems have always been and will always be the most sensible and important for society. Putin also underlined that many citizens’ constitutional amendment initiatives included calls to protect nature and treat animals in a humane way as well as develop a system of ecological education.

"I fully support this principled position. We are talking about our national treasure in full meaning of this word, about our pride and duty to this and future generations," Putin noted. "We must and will save it all for them, for future generations on all of our big planet, but it is also very important for us to preserve the unique richness of natural resources, flora and fauna of our country, Russia," the president said. He concluded that opinions of people and interests of society in environment and preservation of the biodiversity "should remain an unconditional priority."

Putin also extended congratulations to the meeting participants on the occasion of Ecologist Day celebrated in Russia on June 5.