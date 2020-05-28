Russia plans 24 export flights from abroad until June 10

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Communications Ministry has updated the schedule of export flights from abroad up to June 10, according to a message posted on the Telegram channel created by the ministry for the return of Russians to their homeland.

Russian airlines are to make 24 export flights until this date. On May 28, Goa - St. Petersburg - Moscow and Tashkent - Rostov-on-Don flights will take place. On May 29, export flights are planned for Istanbul - Antalya - Moscow, Dushanbe - Moscow, Frankfurt am Main - Moscow, Tashkent - St. Petersburg and Paris - Moscow.

On May 30, seven flights are planned right away: Bangkok - St. Petersburg - Moscow, London - St. Petersburg - Moscow, New York - Yekaterinburg - Novosibirsk and New York - Rostov-on-Don - Makhachkala. Also on May 30, flights will take place from Dushanbe to St. Petersburg, from Beirut to Krasnodar and from Chisinau to Moscow. The schedule for May 31 includes a flight from Delhi to Moscow, as well as Miami - St. Petersburg - Moscow and Athens - Moscow flights.