Over 60,000 people expecting repatriation flights to Russia

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. More than 60,000 Russian citizens still staying in other countries have applied for repatriation flights, a source in press service of Russia's Communications Ministry told TASS, adding that the largest number of Russians have been registered in Thailand (almost 8,000 people), the US (4,200 people), and India (4,000 people).

"As of May 24, 2020, almost 80,000 applications had been made by Russians for repatriation flights. The Communications Ministry has organized flights for almost 20,000 Russians (since the beginning of April - TASS), with 61,000 remaining," the source said.