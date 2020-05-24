{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 24, as many as 5,204,508 novel coronavirus cases and 337,687 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe

TASS, May 24. More than 101,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 24, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 5.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 24, as many as 5,204,508 novel coronavirus cases and 337,687 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 101,502 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,286.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,338,124. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 55,636 and the number of deaths - by 2,932 and reached 138,116.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,006,984 and the number of fatalities is 173,886. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,327 and the number of deaths - by 928.

The East Mediterranean region has 415,806 cases and 10,988 fatalities as of May 24. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 12,887 and the number of deaths - by 182.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,568,448), Russia (344,481), Brazil (330,890), the United Kingdom (257,158), Spain (235,290), Italy (229,327), Germany (178,281), Turkey (155,686), France (142,173), and Iran (133,521).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
More than half of Russian regions can begin ease coronavirus lockdowns - sanitary watchdog
There are 44 regions
Read more
NATO calling on Russia to return to full compliance with Open Skies Treaty
Earlier Friday, a diplomatic source told TASS that the US is seeking support of every NATO ally for unilateral decision to quit the treaty and wants to shift all the responsibility for the step on Russia
Read more
Gamalei Center expects to begin clinical testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in early June
The medical staff that contacts the virus directly when treating patients should be vaccinated first
Read more
Putin orders Health Ministry to brace for second coronavirus wave
Experts earlier told TASS that Russia could face a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall
Read more
Shipbuilders float out latest frigate for Russian Navy
The Admiral Golovko is the third-built and second serial-produced frigate of Project 22350
Read more
US exiting Open Skies Treaty further undermines int’l security — ex-PM Medvedev
According to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Washington failed to clearly respond to Russia’s questions regarding the American violations of the treaty
Read more
Alligator who survived WWII bombing of Berlin dies in Moscow Zoo aged 84
Saturn was brought to Moscow in July 1946
Read more
Russia commissioned world’s first floating nuclear power plant
The world’s first floating NPP consists of onshore infrastructure and the Academician Lomonosov floating power unit equipped with two reactors
Read more
Ukrainian community in Crimea calls on UN to protect Russian-speaking population
A poll carried out by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed that some 28.1% of Ukrainians speak Russia
Read more
Russian military satellite delivered into designated orbit
This is the third launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2020
Read more
Kamaz launches sales of new flagship truck model
The vehicles will appear in regional dealerships in May-June, the company said in a statement on Thursday
Read more
Putin: Russia is now fully self-sufficient in basic food products
The president mentioned the grain harvest in Russia, which for six consecutive years exceeds 100 million tonnes
Read more
US' Open Skies Treaty withdrawal to deal a blow to security in Europe, says diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that this move will also damage the interests of its allies in Europe
Read more
Russian troops receive 1st batch of latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery systems
The Koalitsiya-SV surpasses existing domestic and foreign versions by its basic performance characteristics: the rate of fire, the range and the fire accuracy
Read more
Russian cutting-edge frigate deploys to Baltic Sea for final state trials
The frigate will accomplish a number of warfare tasks in interaction with the Baltic Fleet’s corvettes Stoiky and Steregushchiy, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia confirms intention to implement Open Skies Treaty
The country also expresses readiness for further dialogue, which is held on "the basis of mutual respect, and not in the language of ultimatums"
Read more
Russian embassy urges Bloomberg to apologize for disinformation about Putin’s ratings
"They probably hope that their audience will not check the source and find a real level of trust 67.9%," the embassy said
Read more
Ukraine files lawsuit against Russia over the Kerch Strait incident
Earlier Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister signed the memorandum, and before that, by order of President Vladimir Zelensky, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and Ambassador to the Netherlands were tasked with representing Ukraine in the UN intэl court and international courts of arbitration in cases against Russia
Read more
Chechen leader Kadyrov transferred to Moscow with suspected coronavirus - source
According to him, the head of Chechnya is in stable condition
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russian security services engage in combat with militants in Dagestan
According to the source, the perpetrators are trying to shelter in the woods
Read more
Russia’s Transport Ministry hopes to resume international air service in July
Domestic transportation can begin gradual recovery in mid-June, Minister of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich said
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Ukrainian prosecutors launch high treason case against ex-president Poroshenko
The investigation was launched in line with the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles on state treason and abuse of power or office
Read more
Russian UAV manufacturer rolls out state-of-the-art VTOL drone
The unique feature of this model is the option of a fully automatic vertical takeoff and landing which does not require launching from a catapult and a prepared pad
Read more
German regulator grants derogation from EU Gas Directive norms to Nord Stream 2
Read more
US seeks to undermine Russians’ trust in Putin via controlled media - State Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, some of them probably don’t even realize that they are "just pawns, which are used to destroy their own country"
Read more
Russian-Chinese anti-coronavirus cooperation will enhance ties - Wang Yi
China is working with Russia in order to turn the crisis into an opportunity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said
Read more
US Caribbean activity looks like attempt to impose sea blockade of Venezuela - diplomat
According to the Pentagon’s information, the US Navy has set up a strike force in the Caribbean Sea and also redeployed three destroyers accompanied by a littoral combat ship and anti-submarine aircraft to that area, the Russian diplomat recalled
Read more
Daily COVID-19 case growth in Russia stays under 10,000 for seven days in a row
A total of 326,448 cases were registered in the country
Read more
Russian troops receive 1st batch of latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery systems
The weapon's firepower outstrips that of other artillery systems, according to the producer
Read more
Russia has no reason to remain party to Open Skies Treaty after US withdrawal - expert
According to the expert, the US decision on the withdrawal from the treaty would further escalate military and political situation in the Euro-Atlantic region
Read more
Russia reaches coronavirus plateau, says watchdog chief
Read more
American jet transporting US ventilators arrives in Russia
Overall, the US is aiming to donate 200 ventilators
Read more
Russia rejects US ultimatums on Open Skies Treaty
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, US officials say Washington may revise its decision on the withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty if Moscow implements all of its demands in the coming months
Read more
Unknown man takes hostages in Alfa-Bank office in Moscow, threatens to blow up building
The man demands a large sum of money
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b rocket with military satellite takes off from Plesetsk Cosmodrome
This is the third Soyuz-2 launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2020
Read more
Airbus A320 with more than 100 people onboard crashes in Pakistan
According to Bloomberg, there were 107 people on board the plane
Read more
Russia ready to respond to US aggressive steps but ready for cooperation, says diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that the Russian-US relations did have examples of constructive cooperation, even in the recent time
Read more
Press review: US production may exit China and Abbas runs to Putin over annexation fears
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 21
Read more
Russia to discuss its new weapon systems only along with US missile shield, says diplomat
The US and its NATO allies are unready up to now to reconfirm the formula that there can be no victors in a nuclear war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russia faces biggest military security threat from western direction, says defense chief
In 2020, 28 organizational measures are planned in Russia’s Western Military District for improving the troops’ combat structure
Read more
Moscow law enforcement apprehends Alfa-Bank hostage taker
Apprehended Moscow hostage taker mentally inadequate said the source
Read more
UK notifies Russia about new tariff system
The new tariff system will come into force on January 1, 2021
Read more
US authorities mull option to conduct first nuclear test since 1992 - Washington Post
According to the newspaper, a decision was ultimately made to take other measures in response to threats posed by Russia and China
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine developers successfully test it on themselves — expert
There were no side effects, every employee is healthy, according to the expert
Read more
UK, US, Ukraine, Estonia ignored UN Security Council meeting on Crimea - Russian Mission
"We were willing to provide them a tribune and a venue for dialogue with people living in Crimea", the Permanent Mission said
Read more
Six diesel-electric subs to join Russia’s Pacific Fleet soon
There are also plans to further arm the Pacific Fleet’s submarine forces with 4th-generation nuclear-powered subs, the Navy chief said
Read more
Press review: US to leave Open Skies treaty and Russia, Turkey hash over reviving tourism
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, May 22
Read more
Brazil overtakes Russia in number of coronavirus cases
The state of Sao Paulo remains the epicenter of the spread of infection in the country
Read more