Moscow records highest daily number of coronavirus recoveries

"The number of recoveries is rapidly growing. A total of 2,520 people recovered in the past 24 hours, twice as many as the day before. This is a record number. The total number of recoveries has risen to 12,779," she pointed out.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.

To date, a total of 198,676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 31,916 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,827 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.