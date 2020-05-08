Putin, Merkel congratulate each other on anniversary of Victory over Nazism

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated each other on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Europe and the world from Nazism in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Europe and the world from Nazism," the press service said. "[They] highlighted the importance of preserving the historical memory of tragic events of those years. In particular, they were confident that both countries would never forget those German patriots who selflessly fought against the Nazi regime."

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert commented on the outcomes of the meeting that the sides shared the opinion that it’s important to preserve the memory of World War II forever. "Both [leaders] have honored the memory of millions of victims and remembered the immeasurable sufferings that the war unleashed by Nazi Germany had led to," Seibert said. Merkel and Putin believe that "the memory of the war and its horrors must be preserved for all time," he added.

The leaders confirmed their intention to advance bilateral relations in a constructive manner, the Kremlin press service reports.

"It was underlined that today Russia and Germany are partners in addressing many current international problems. The intention to advance bilateral relations in a constructive manner was confirmed," the statement reads.

In exchanging opinions about the coronavirus pandemic developments, Putin and Merkel "expressed an intention to provide mutual assistance and continue close cooperation on infection spread prevention established earlier," the Kremlin added.