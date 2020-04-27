Taimyr Nature Reserves plan to open visitor center on Putorana Plateau

KRASNOYARSK, April 27. /TASS/. Taimyr Nature Reserves will open the first visitor center on Lake Lama in autumn 2020, the reserves’ Director Konstantin Prosekin told TASS.

Lake Lama is located on the Putorana Plateau in the northern part of the Krasnoyarsk Region. The area, which is home for many Red Data Book animals, remains understudied.

"A cedar house for the visitor center is now being assembled in Krasnoyarsk, and as soon as the navigation begins, vessels will bring it for us to Norilsk," the director said. "We shall use summer months to put the house up, and, if nothing stops us, we will open the visitor center and a guest complex by October."

The complex will be in Urvantsev Bay on Lake Lama. The center will offer information on the nature reserve’s attractions, museums, guest houses, catering facilities, ecology paths and routes.

"We are looking for volunteers to build the visitor center, but most likely only local residents will be able to participate, due to the pandemic," the director said. "Anyway, we welcome people from any regions, hoping the situation will improve."

Taimyr Nature Reserves is Russia’s biggest conservation area, which appeared in 2013, when three territories were united under one office. Those nature reserves are Putorana, Big Arctic and Taimyr. The total area is almost 12 million hectares. The visitor center is being set up under Nornickel’s grant program, dubbed the World of New Opportunities.