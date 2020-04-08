At least 35,000 Russian nationals willing to return home, says PM

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 8. /TASS/. About 35,000 Russian citizens willing to return home from abroad have filled out the application form for the first eight hours since it was posted on the portal of public services, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with regional governors on Wednesday.

"After a special application form was filled out on the portal of public services - it has been tested and proven to be very simple - and almost eight hours after the form was posted on Friday, it was filled out by about 35,000 people. They are those who have informed about their readiness to return," Mishustin said.