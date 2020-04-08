Russian Government allocates $442 million to Russian hospitals for oxygen systems

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian government allocated 33.4 billion rubles (about $442 million) to upgrade Russian hospitals and equip them with a centralized oxygen system in a bid to prepare them for admission of coronavirus patients, the government’s website says.

The decree, published on the website, amends the earlier money allocation decree. In particular, the new document lists "equipment of hospitals’ newly created or retooled bed fund with centralized medical gas (oxygen) system" amid money allocation goals.

The previous version of the document ordered allocation of money for medical assistance to coronavirus patients "in accordance with common requirements for bed equipment." In the new one, this language was replaced with "in accordance with minimal requirements for medical assistance, aimed at prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the novel coronavirus infection."

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide.