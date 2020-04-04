Russia’s fight against coronavirus not ideal, but everything possible is done - deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russia’s efforts against the spread of coronavirus are not perfect, but everything possible is done to save human lives, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters on Saturday.

"We should not estimate the situation by the number of cases," she said. "Even if the cases will grow, it means we have started to detect and test them better," she added.

"The priority now is to prevent deaths, to fight for any human life, to let our doctors work and to do our best for the health system to be prepared. I cannot tell you that all that is ideal, as it would be wrong, but I want to say that everybody is doing their best. They are doing their utmost to save human lives," she stressed.