Mortality rate in Russia rises by 24% during New Year holidays — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The mortality rate in Russia increases by 24% during the New Year holidays, Rafael Shavaliev, head of the Department of Medical Care for Children, Maternity Services, and Public Health at the Russian Ministry of Health, said.

"As for mobilization [of the healthcare system] after the New Year, we're talking about a 24% increase in mortality during the New Year holidays. For example, when I was the head of a medical organization, I saw that 70% of intensive care patients during the New Year holidays were men of working-age," he said at a meeting of the State Duma inter-faction working group on protecting citizens' health from alcohol, drug, and tobacco threats.

Shavaliev noted that it's difficult to provide timely assistance because citizens themselves do not call ambulances promptly.

"Everything is delayed, so it's important to make full use of all possible means," he stressed.

He promised that during the New Year holidays, all healthcare services will be working in an enhanced capacity.