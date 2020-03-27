Moscow Kremlin is going dark for Earth Hour on March 28

"On March 28, the outside illumination of the official residence of the Russian president, the Kremlin, will go out for an hour between 20:30 and 21:30 (Moscow time) as part of the Earth Hour global environmental movement," the statement says.

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Moscow Kremlin’s outside lights will be switched off on Saturday as Moscow takes part in the Earth Hour global movement, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

Earth Hour is an annual international event held by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on the last Saturday in March. It aims to encourage people around the world to treat the nature and its resources with greater care. Participants of the movement — private individuals, organizations, municipal and commercial agencies and enterprises — turn off lights in residential buildings as well as illumination of famous city landmarks and monuments for one hour between 20:30 and 21:30 local time (the event does not include street lights, plane navigation lights and traffic lights).

Russia has joined the campaign in 2009. In 2019, around 30 million Russians in 700 cities and towns across the country switched off their non-essential lights for one hour.

In accordance with the decision made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Moscow Kremlin has been dimming its lights every year since 2013.