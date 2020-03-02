Rave band Little Big to represent Russia at Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Rave band Little Big will represent Russia at the Eurovision song contest to be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in May, Russia’s Channel One TV, the event’s official broadcaster in Russia, said on Monday.

Founded in St. Petersburg in 2013, Little Big includes Ilya Ilich Prusikin, Sergey Gokk Makarov, Sonya Tayurskaya, and Anton Boo Lissov. The band has released three albums and nine singles. Its Skibidi video scored 23 million views on YouTube over a week after it realease. By now, it has been viewed by more than 350 users.

"The main thing is to love what you are doing and keep on working. My life philosophy is do what you are doing and come what may. We have never thought we could have a chance to present Russian at the Eurovision but once we have it we will do our best. And then - come what may," Prusikin told Channel One.

Little Big will perform on the first day of the Eurovision semifinals on May 12. Their rivals will be singers from Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Israel, Ireland, Cyprus, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine, Croatia, and Sweden.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place at Rotterdam’s Ahoy concert hall from Mat 12 through 16. It logo will be Open Up.

Rotterdam was chosen as host city for Eurovision 2020 after Dutch singer Duncan Laurence had won the previous contest in Tel Aviv in 2019 with a song Arcade. Russia’s Sergei Lazarev took the third place with the song Scream.