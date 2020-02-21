Vladimir Putin at the concert in St Petersburg, Ivanka Trump visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and suspended models at Moncler fashion show are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Putin in St. Petersburg, Ivanka’s mosque tour, and sideway models
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Dancers of the State Opera ballet performing during a dress rehearsal for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 19© REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lyudmila Narusova, widow of former St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak are seen at the concert marking 20nd anniversary of Anatoly Sobchak's death in St. Petersburg, Russia, February 19© Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Mikhail Shulga, a participant in the Afghan War, during an event marking the 31st anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan at the Island of Tears Memorial, Minsk, Belarus, February 15© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
Dogs wearing masks at a main shopping area in downtown Shanghai as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, China, February 16© REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a busho mask and a costume made of sheep pelt in Mohacs, Hungary, February 20. The traditional Busho carnival, which marks the end of winter, dates back to the 16th century. According to local legend, members of an ethnic South Slavic group living in Mohacs at the time dressed up in similar costumes and wore wooden masks to scare away Ottoman invaders, who mistook them for demons© EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman wrecking during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, USA, February 17© Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
US White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 15© REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Northern sea lion in Avacha Bay off the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, February 17. Northern sea lions inhabit the northern Pacific Ocean. They are on Russia’s endangered species list© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A young woman posing for photographs in Japanese artist Shigeki Matsuyama's art installation 'Seen behind watching' during the 'Rooms 40' fashion and design trade show at Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, February 20© EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Models walking the runway during the Moncler fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 in Milan, Italy, February 19© Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
Participants in a bandy match between Team Irkutsk Region and the Zvezda Urala [A Star of the Urals] team at the GUM ice skating rink in Moscow's Red Square held as part of the 10th Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia Bandy Tournament for children, Moscow, Russia, February 19© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
