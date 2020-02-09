US citizens on Hainan donate medical face masks to fight coronavirus

HAIKOU, February 9. /TASS/. The US Chamber of Commerce in the island of Hainan jointly with the island's American community donated about 157,000 medical face masks to support the province's efforts amid coronavirus, Sina news portal reported.

According to the news outlet, "this batch is the biggest Hainan ever received from foreign citizens". The masks will be delivered to Wenchang, Dingan, Sanya, Qionghai, Qionzhong, Changjiang and other cities.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.