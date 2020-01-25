Seven China’s nationals hospitalized from hotel in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Seven people were hospitalized with high fever with signs of an acute respiratory viral infection from a hotel in northern Moscow. Aaccording to preliminary data, they are all Chinese citizens, a source in medical circles told TASS.

"Tonight, seven people were hospitalized from a hotel in the Voikovsky district, according to preliminary information, they are all Chinese citizens. They have been diagnosed with high fever," the agency’s source said.

According to the source, they arrived in Moscow a few days ago, with over 20 people in their group, they are currently being examined by doctors.

The Central Television of China said earlier that the number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in China has increased to 1,372 people. Thus, according to data as of Saturday, the number of people infected with the virus increased to 1,372 people, the number of deaths did not change and reached 41.

China’s National Health Commission said earlier that the Chinese authorities have sent 1,230 doctors to the city of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei closed over a novel coronavirus outbreak to help local health institutions fight the deadly infection.

The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2019 about the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million people. The pathogen, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, was identified on January 7.

The novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. The WHO has recognized the virus outbreak as a national emergency for China but has so far refrained from declaring it a global health emergency.