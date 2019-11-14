Western distributors show greater interest in Russian films at American Film Market

The American Film Market was held in Santa Monica on November 9-13. It is the most efficient film acquisition, development and networking event in the world.

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. Russian film studios and companies aroused an increased interest among Western industry players at the American Film Market (AFM), Evgenia Markova, director for industry relations at Expocontent, promoters of Moscow film companies at AFM, told TASS.

"Russia was widely represented at the American Film Market this year, and our biggest international partners noted significant progress in the development of the Russian film industry," Markova said.

"Over 100 of the world's largest distributors attended the presentation of projects under the Created in Moscow brand, which exceeds the interest showed to other countries and regions that hosted the same presentations on AFM this year," she noted.

"While high quality of Russian films has been known abroad for a long time, this year foreign colleagues have also marked significant progress in terms of proper international promotion," Markova went on.

"Throughout all the six major international television and film markets, we are observing an increase in the number of exporters and contracts," she added.

Over the past year, the numbers of references to Russian cinema in foreign media has grown more than 1.5 times, the expert specified. In her opinion, the fact that six Russian films at once were among the applicants for the Golden Globe Award also means that "Russian producers have become more proactive internationally."

In an interview with TASS, Director General of the Moscow Export Center (MEC), Kirill Ilyichev, confirmed that this year the American Film Market has demonstrated a greater interest of Western film industry players in the Russian cinema.