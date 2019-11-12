Almost 70% of Russians are concerned about growth of social injustice — poll

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Almost 70% of Russian citizens surveyed are concerned about the growth of social injustice. That said, international conflicts with Russia’s participation (20%) are the least of Russians’ fears, according to a poll published by the Russian National Public Opinion Research Center on Tuesday.

"Fear of a surge in or the possible growth of social injustice between people occupies first place in the ‘fear rating’ — 68% of those polled are concerned about it. The older generation tend to experience anxiety over this issue, with those aged 35-44 (at 69%); 45-59 (at 72%); and those over 60 (71%) are more often concerned about it," the state-run pollster said.

Russians are also worried about the risk of possible falling income (63%), rejection or the possibility of refusals in getting free medical care (58%), along with rising costs on ordinary goods (58%). Respondents are more rarely worried about losing their job (35%), rampant crime (36%) or riots in the country (39%). Russian citizens are least worried about the escalation of Russia’s conflicts with other countries and the start of military actions (20%).

"The dynamics of changes in Russians’ anxious mood is rather positive: after fears had peaked in the warm months — May, June, July and August — depending on a potential risk, there is a steady decrease in concerns on almost all suggested problems observed," the poll says.

The poll was carried out by the Russian state-run pollster on October 31 among 1,800 respondents aged over 18 by telephone. The margin of error is not more than 2.5%, with a 95% probability.