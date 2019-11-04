Russia ready to share technologies to prevent epidemics with ASEAN countries - PM

BANGKOK, November 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to share technologies to prevent epidemics with ASEAN countries, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the 14th East Asia Summit in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok on Monday.

"We are ready to share Russian technologies, provide our mobile laboratories and testing systems," Medvedev said. He pointed out that Southeast Asia constantly faced the issue of infectious diseases. "Out of 2.5 bln people exposed to dengue fever, 70% live in the Asia-Pacific region," he noted, adding that the region had also suffered from the bird flu virus.