Stroke deaths halved in Russia during the past decade, says health minister

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Deaths from strokes in Russia have halved over the past 10 years, in particular thanks to the creation of special regional and municipal centers, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Monday in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"We created a second-tier system from scratch, the so-called inter-district and inter-municipal centers for saving lives during life-threatening conditions such as strokes, heart attacks, combined complex injuries and comatose conditions. <...> Thanks to this, we have more than halved the mortality rate from strokes and injuries received in car accidents over 10 years," the top health official said.

Skvortsova added that the mortality rate from heart attacks was down 20%.