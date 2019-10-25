Vladimir Putin at Russia-Africa summit, a pink tank on the beach in Sydney and Kim Jong-un visiting spa resort, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Russia-Africa summit, a tank on a beach, and Kim’s spa resort visit
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as a clown looks at riot police in Santiago, Chile, October 22. Protests in the country have spilled over into a fifth day, even after President Sebastian Pinera cancelled the subway fare hike that prompted rioting, arson and violent clashes that have almost paralyzed the country© AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo and Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme in action during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match Juventus FC vs Lokomotiv Moscow at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, October 22© EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
A Thai Royal Navy oarsman steers a Royal Barge during the full dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession to honor the occasion of the Coronation of Thai King Rama X, along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, October 21© EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Japan's Princess Mako attends the enthronement ceremony where Emperor Naruhito officially proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, October 22© Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool/Getty Images
Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves next to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a family photo with heads of countries taking part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, October 24© EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV/POOL
Members of the Rockettes dance company rehearse for the upcoming '2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes' in New York, USA, October 22© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Antonio Monda, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Wes Anderson and Edward Norton walk a red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival in Rome, Italy, October 19© Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF
People walk past the sculpture 'Pink Tank Wrecked' by Czech artist David Cerny, on Bondi beach in Sydney, Australia, October 24. The sculpture is part of the 23rd edition of the exhibition Sculpture by the Sea, featuring artists from Australia and overseas© EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Kim Jong Un is seen sitting on the side of a hot tub at North Korea's new Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, October 25© KCNA
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23© REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the World Missionary Day, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 20© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
All African leaders at meetings with Putin touched upon cooperation in nuclear power
Rosatom and some African countries have come close to concluding real contracts. Inter-government agreements have been signed with others
Crimea’s security guaranteed, US bombers’ flights to have no impact, says Russian senator
The Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Wednesday that a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19, which flew near the Russian borders over the Black Sea
Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister arrives in Sochi for summit
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year for ending the conflict with Eritrea
Russia, Egypt in talks on Ka-52 deliveries for Mistral helicopter carriers
Russia is currently holding consultations on the deliveries of rotorcraft, electronic warfare and air defense systems, according to the top brass
Turkish-Russian agreement on Syria 'new era' in bilateral relations — spokesperson
Turkish media reported that talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted for six hours
Russia sends 300 military police officers from Chechnya to Syria
Military police will ensure security, maintain order and patrol assigned areas in the 30-kilometer zone on the Syrian-Turkish border
Turkish operation in Syria ending, further developments depend on the Kurds — Lavrov
The Erdogan government claimed that its goal in Syria is to clear the border area of what it calls 'terrorists’
US Congress starts realizing threat from Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov battalion — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov said that "the rampage by far-right extremism has spread beyond Ukraine"
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber performs 18 successful flights — source
The upgraded Tu-22M3M will take to the skies several more times by the end of this year
Russian Su-27 fighter shadows US bomber over Black Sea near Russia’s borders
The Russian fighter jet shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19
Syrian army overruns positions along Al-Hasakah-Aleppo highway
According to media reports, the troops are stationed on the 60 km strip along the highway reaching as far as administrative borders of the Raqqa Province
Putin informs Assad on outcomes of talks with Erdogan — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier on Tuesday
Ukraine recognized as poorest country in Europe in 2019, study reveals
Ukraine takes last place in a 42-member list with a per capita purchasing power of 1.830 euros
WikiLeaks reveals documents blasting OPCW conclusions on Syria’s Douma chemical attack
Experts are convinced that "key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion"
Russian soldier guns down eight fellow servicemen at military garrison in eastern Siberia
The gunman is now in custody, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers arrive in South Africa
The Tu-160 bombers spent more than 12 hours to make a flight from their air base in Russia across the airspace of seven African countries and reach the Waterkloof air base
US hinders Ukraine-Russia gas relations to supply gas to Europe — expert
The pundit reproached the new Ukrainian leadership for repeating the mistakes of the previous government and making Ukraine dependent on the West
Putin says UAE interested in participating in joint projects of Russia and Egypt
The Russian leader recalled that Moscow and Cairo are working on a number of projects
US Treasury lifts restrictions from operator of tankers for Yamal LNG project
At the moment, the tankers continue to transport LNG as usual
Putin compliments summit participant for addressing forum in fluent Russian
He noted that Russia would continue work to educate specialists from Africa
Ireland’s MMA fighter McGregor says gave Putin his first-ever produced bottle of whiskey
McGregor is currently paying a surprise visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he gave a news conference on Thursday afternoon
Russia ready to broker Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam talks — diplomat
Relations between Cairo and Khartoum, on the one hand, and Addis Ababa, on the other are in crisis over Ethiopia’s controversial Renaissance Dam project on the Blue Nile
Putin says talks with Erdogan unblocked momentous decisions on Syria
The Russian president says the Turkish leader has explained to him the goals and objectives of the Turkish operation in Syria
Russian shipbuilders to float out 1st crewless vessel in 2020
The breakthrough vessel Pioneer-M will operate all year round in the Black and Azov Seas
Russia rises to 28th position in Doing Business ranking
Last year, Russia was ranked 31st in the ranking of 190 countries
Russia-Africa cooperation to be based on principles of justice, respect for rights — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hopes that "relations between Russia and African nations will raise to a new level"
Kremlin: Putin's ‘successor’ not on the agenda, everyone engaged in hard work
The presidential election is still far away, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russia is ready to unilaterally observe moratorium on deploying missiles — diplomat
Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva Andrey Belousov said that Moscow strives to prevent new missile crises
Erdogan threatens Europe with ‘hundreds of thousands of refugees’
ЭIf someone considers our humanitarian policy weak, we will be quick to answer with a blow of the iron fist," he said
Trump calls developments around Syria 'good news'
On October 22, Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement on granting Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from the 30-kilometer zone on the border with Turkey
Press review: Kremlin’s new Africa policy and Russian military police’s key role in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 24
Global currency war possible due to weakening national currencies — oil major head
According to Rosneft CEO, this may be triggered by the economic and technological confrontation between the US and China, trade and tariff wars and US sanctions against major oil producers
Russia completes deliveries of upgraded Su-30K fighters to Angola
Angola purchased 12 such aircraft in 2013
Putin welcomes heads of delegations of 54 countries participating in Russia-Africa Summit
At the second plenary meeting of the summit, the discussion will continue during a working luncheon
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria operation and Russian Superjet's sales drop
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22
NSA whistleblower Snowden says he is ‘trapped in Russia’
In 2013, Former US National Security Agency contractor leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services. In the United States, Snowden has been charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act
Russia to assess need for extra forces to patrol Syrian territories — defense minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that certain territories would not require additional forces for patrolling
Russia, South Africa to jointly create weapons, military equipment
The director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that South Africa had the most developed military-industrial complex in Africa
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
