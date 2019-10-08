FC commission has evidence of preparations for unrest in Moscow during elections

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The temporary commission of the Federation Council for the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs has evidence of preparations for mass unrest in Moscow during the period of May 30 - September 12, 2019, in other words, during the election campaign, the commission’s chief Andrei Klimov said on Tuesday.

"It is important that during the reviewed period we identified attempts at intervention, but their net effect was not the one certain forces abroad had anticipated. The commission has evidence of intentional preparations for mass unrest in Moscow," Klimov said.