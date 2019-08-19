FORT DE BREGANCON /France/, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin linked the protest rallies held in Moscow with the electoral cycle. "All this is linked to the electoral cycle," he told journalists ahead of negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron. "Elections to regional government authorities, including in Moscow, are to be held in September this year.".
Putin attributes protest demonstrations in Moscow to electoral cycle
