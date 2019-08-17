Medical worker survey in Severodvinsk didn't reveal exposure levels beyond permissible

MOSCOW, August 17. / TASS /. The specialists of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) examined 91 medical workers after an emergency in Severodvinsk, and the monitoring the doctors' condition did not reveal cases when they exceeded the permissible levels of radiation exposure, Russian Ministry of Health press service told reporters on Saturday.

"The special emergency medical dosimetry teams of the Russian Federal Biomedical Agency starting on August 8 to 16 have constantly been monitoring the health status of medical workers. A total of 91 people have been examined. As a result, no excess levels of radioactivity were found, "the press service said.

The press service also clarifies that the medical experts of the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency conducted an examination of the doctors who helped in the aftermath of the accident on behalf of the head of the ministry, Veronika Skvortsova. Earlier, the Arkhangelsk region administration press service reported that the doctors themselves expressed a desire to undergo an examination. The regional government covered all the expenses of the tests. "20 medical workers underwent a special additional examination under the conditions of the Burnazyan Medical and Biochemistry Center in Moscow. The studies were carried out on a human ionizing radiation spectrometer (WMS). Excess levels of radioactive substances in the body above acceptable levels were not detected in any case. Monitoring the health status of medical workers continues," the statement said.

The incident at a military test site in Severodvinsk, the Arkhangelsk Region, occurred on August 8. The Defense Ministry said without elaborating the incident involving a liquid propellant engine caused two fatalities. In an overnight statement on August 10, the Russian nuclear power corporation RosAtom said the fire and explosion that occurred during the test of a missile on an offshore platform killed five of its employees. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital. In Severodvinsk, radiation levels peaked 0.45 microsieverts to 1.78 microsieverts per hour. No rise of the radiation level above the background occurred in Arkhangelsk.