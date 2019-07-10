Russian Orthodox Holy Synod alarmed at Montenegrin pressure against Serbian church

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church has raised concerns over the deteriorating situation of the Serbian Patriarchate’s eparchies in Montenegro.

"Apparently, there is an alarming trend in Montenegro where the authorities have been stepping up pressure on the canonical clergy and worshippers. The Bishops’ Council of the Serbian Orthodox Church held on May 9-18, 2019 stated that present-day Montenegro is experiencing "attempts to forcibly seize holy sites by the so-called ‘Montenegrin Orthodox Church,’ which is neither canonical nor real. Threats to destroy certain places of worship have been also heard," the Synod said on Tuesday.

Montenegro’s President Milo Dukanovic told a party meeting in Niksic on June 8, 2019 that there were plans of "restoring Montenegro’s autocephalous (independent) church," the document says.

The Holy Synod (governing body) of the Russian Orthodox Church also voiced concerns over a bill on freedom of religion and the legal status of religious organizations, which stipulates "a range of discriminating measures, including the seizure of some property of the Serbian Patriarchate, including the buildings of churches and monasteries, to the state’s ownership."

The Bishops’ Council of the Serbian Orthodox Church has described this bill as an "anti-European and anti-civilizational" move aimed at discriminating against the Serbian Patriarchate’s eparchies on Montenegrin soil and branding it as "direct meddling in the Church’s domestic affairs."

The members of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church have called on Montenegrin authorities to stop discriminating and destroying the unity of the Serbian Orthodox Church and expressed support for the clergy and worshippers of the Serbian Patriarchate in Montenegro.

Situation in Montenegro

Montenegro’s cabinet is trying to push a bill through the parliament on freedom of religion, which in particular implies the seizure of property belonging to the Serbian Orthodox Church. This concerns more than 650 holy sites, including famous monasteries in the Orthodox world such as Ostrog. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked the Montenegrin government to consider whether it was necessary to pass a law, which would "inevitably worsen good relations between Belgrade and Podgorica."

In its turn, Podgorica chided Belgrade, reminding it about Montenegro’s independence and pointing out that the Montenegrin government independently shapes its legislative system, and would let no one influence this process.

Earlier, Montenegro’s President Milo Dukanovic accused the Serbian Orthodox Church of trying to maintain a religious monopoly throughout the country. The president that he would seek autocephaly for "Montenegro’s church" following Ukraine’s example. Bishop of the Serbian Church (Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral) Amfilohije said in comment on Dukanovic’s statement that the president "is trying to be the head of the church," and this is "the first time in history when an atheist creates a church.".