European Court of Human Rights to pay 75,000 euros to Russians detained in protest rallies

PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. The (ECHR) awarded 75,000 euros to Russians as compensation for the violation of their rights during protest rallies, according to a ruling published on the court’s website on Tuesday.

A total of nine complaints of detentions during protest rallies in Moscow, Kaliningrad and Nizhny Novgorod in 2006, 2007 and 2010 were submitted to the court. Social activist Lev Ponomaryov was one of the claimants for two lawsuits.

The court considered that several articles in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), in particular Article 11 (association) and Article 13 (effective remedy), were violated.

The ECHR also ordered to pay 22,000 euros to the applicants to cover their legal costs. Under the verdict, the state has to pay compensation to the applicants within three months after the entry of the ruling into legal force.