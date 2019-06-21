UNESCO head voices support to plans of World Association of Russian Press

PARIS, June 21. /TASS/. International information cooperation was in focus of a meeting between UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman in Paris on Friday.

The UNESCO chief said she was satisfied with the state of relations between her organization and Russia. She recalled her talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during her official visit Russian in March, saying it was a milestone meeting as it was important for her to learn about Russia’s vision of cooperation with the organization.

Gusman, who is also Vice President of the News Agencies World Council (NACO), informed Azoulay about the Council’s latest congress that was held in Bulgaria’s Sofia in May. The forum brought together journalists from more than 90 world nations who discussed such topics as various aspects of the use of artificial intellect and combating misinformation. The sides stressed their readiness for dialogue on these topics.

Azoulay and Gusman also spoke about the 115th anniversary of TASS, a leading world news agency, to be marked this year. It was noted that the World Association of Russian Press (WARP), that was established at TASS’ initiative and now unites printed and electronic mass media outlets, radio and television programs from 84 world nations, hopes for close cooperation with the world’s leading humanitarian organization. The UNESCO chief noted that the organization was also interested in such cooperation.

A documentary about UNESCO that was filmed by TASS and Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel was presented to the UNESCO chief.