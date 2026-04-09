Russia’s UEC corporation to 3D-print some parts for Voronezh ultra-light rocket

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC) will use 3D printing technologies in developing the NK-3 engine for the Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket, which will feature variable thrust capability and running on environmentally friendly fuel, UEC told TASS.

"The United Engine Corporation, part of the Rostec State Corporation, is developing a new NK-3 engine with a thrust of 4.5 tons for an ultra-light carrier rocket. The engine will run on environmentally friendly fuel and feature a thrust vector control system for changing trajectory. To expedite the work, complex body parts are planned to be manufactured using additive technologies (3D printing - TASS). This will allow us to quickly create parts and assemblies of various designs for testing and selecting the optimal option," the corporation reported.

UEC emphasized that the first stage of the Voronezh rocket will use 12 NK-3 engines, and the second stage will use one engine.

According to Mikhail Remizov, UEC Deputy CEO for strategy and project management, some NK-3 components will borrow technologies used in the RD-107 engine, while other components will be developed specifically for the new engine. "The new rocket engine is being developed in stages. The chamber is being designed based on the prototype—the steering chamber of the serial RD-107A—while the remaining components and parts are being designed from scratch. The new engine will also utilize modern technologies," he noted.

The Voronezh ultra-light carrier rocket is a prospective two-stage liquid-propellant rocket project. It is designed to launch small spacecraft weighing up to 250 kg into low-Earth orbits (up to 400-500 km) and for quick replacement of aging satellites and regular launches. The rocket will be approximately 20 meters long, two meters in diameter, and have a takeoff weight of approximately 35 tons. The first launch of the Voronezh rocket is scheduled for 2029.