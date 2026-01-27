Russia develops space engine alloy that can withstand 1,000 degrees — Roscosmos head

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Kurchatov Institute National Research Center has helped to develop for deep space exploration a special engine alloy that can withstand temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius, CEO of the Roscosmos State Corporation Dmitry Bakanov said.

"Starting this year, we’re launching the federal project Space Atom as part of the national project that envisages the creation of a deep-space orbital tug engine. Strength characteristics are also crucial here. Thanks to the Kurchatov Institute, we’ve developed a suitable molybdenum alloy reinforced with titanium carbide ceramics that can withstand a load range of over 1,000 degrees Celsius and last for up to 10 years. This year, we’ll be formalizing and implementing all these solutions accordingly," Bakanov said at the AMTEXPO 2026 international exhibition of technologies of new materials and substances.

He added that the main part of this engine will be 3D-printed.