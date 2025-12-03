With Caspian seals dying off inexplicably, Russia organizes panel to look at cause

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan will host the International Environmental Forum for Caspian States on December 8-9, where the causes of the now annual mass die-off of Caspian seals will be discussed, the press service of the Compass Foundation reported.

"The Compass Foundation's scientific group, which studies and conserves the Caspian seal population, traveled to the site to collect tissue samples from the animals to determine the cause of death. The results of the research obtained during the implementation of the Compass Foundation's scientific study, as well as proposals for joint measures to preserve the species, will be discussed in detail on December 8 and 9 at the International Environmental Forum of the Caspian States in Makhachkala," the statement said.

Dead seals have been found on the shores of the Caspian Sea at approximately the same time over the past few years — November-December 2022, 2024, and now 2025 — first in Kazakhstan and later in Dagestan. Scientists attribute this phenomenon to the autumn-winter migration of birds carrying bird flu, which may transmit the illness to the seals, weakening their immune system in the fall. This theory is supported by studies conducted in Kazakhstan. The foundation noted that, to date, the leading theory is that the animals died from virus-associated pneumonia caused by a mixed infection. Final conclusions will be drawn after receiving the results of laboratory tests. The forum participants will discuss the issue together for the first time on such a grand stage.

"Year after year, we see the situation repeating itself, which confirms our fears about the population decline. Urgent measures must be taken. The Caspian seal must be upgraded to the first category (endangered species) in the Russian Red Book, and a federal program must be developed to continuously monitor the population," said Alimurad Gadzhiev, head of the Compass Foundation's scientific program and vice rector for scientific and innovative activities at Dagestan State University.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of dead seals on the Caspian Sea coast in Dagestan had increased to nearly 500. According to the regional Natural Resources Ministry, dead animals were found in several areas at once. The Caspian seal is the only mammal in the Caspian Sea. In 2008, the International Union for Conservation of Nature gave it endangered status. In 2015, Dagestan spearheaded an initiative to save the species. In 2020, the Caspian seal was added to Russia's Red Book.